Vacations are a time to relax from your everyday life in a beautiful place, but what happens if you’re starting or progressing through a healthier lifestyle? Do you completely disregard it during your vacation? The answer is that you don’t have to. There are ways that you can enjoy yourself on vacation while still making healthy lifestyle choices.

Bring healthy snacks

It can be easy to eat the first unhealthy thing you see if you’re hungry and don’t have any other food options to choose from. Prepare for this by packing healthy snacks that you love eating before you leave for vacation or for when you arrive there.

Stay hydrated

On vacation, I’ll definitely admit that I can forget to drink the daily recommended amount of water. You can avoid this by bringing a reusable water bottle and reminding yourself to drink it whenever you can. It’s so important to stay hydrated as it’ll help to keep your energy levels up, which you want so you can enjoy your vacation.

Read the menu beforehand

Before going to a restaurant, you can glance over the menu online (if they have one). By doing this, you can find out the nutritional value of the meals before you get there. This will save you time from looking at the menu when they’re there and feeling like you’re in a rush to pick something to eat. If they don’t have the nutritional value of the food on the menu, then no worries! You can just try to assess what’s the best healthy option you can get.

Be intentional with food indulgence

It’s easy to indulge if you’re not intentional with it. If you know you’re going to a restaurant and there’s food and/or meal that you really want to try, try it! You might just have to balance it out by choosing healthier options throughout the day. An example is if you want to indulge in a dessert, try to have healthier meals during the day to compensate for it. If you completely restrict yourself from having foods even if they may be unhealthy, you’ll, most likely, just end up eating more than if you just were intentional with doing so. You can still maintain a healthy lifestyle while eating yummy foods! You just have to be realistic with yourself beforehand so you can plan accordingly.

Implement exercise

I know what you’re probably thinking. Who wants to do exercise on vacation? I’m not saying that you have to do an hour-long workout (unless you want to!), but there are simple ways to implement exercise during your vacation. One way to do this is to get your daily amount of steps in as it’s recommended that we walk at least 10,000 steps per day. You can do this by taking the stairs instead of the elevator to get to your hotel room, or wherever you’re staying. If it’s a reasonable walking distance, walk to where you want to go instead of taking an Uber. If you have some spare time in your hotel room, you can quickly do a short workout. There are workouts specifically for if you’re traveling so check them out! You may not even realize that activities that you’re doing on vacation count as exercising such as surfing, swimming, and a lot more! Exercising on vacation isn’t as hard as it might seem.