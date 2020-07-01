The 7 Best Coming-Of-Age Films

With age, one’s nostalgic appetite tends to expand as an increase in responsibility fails to escape the mere mortal. Our quest to achieve independence while rewarding, may also compose a sense of thirst for times spent as a carefree adolescent. In such moments, entertainment is a source of comfort as the classic ‘coming-of-age’ film allows us to live vicariously.

Here’s a list of the finest films showcasing a protagonist’s transition from youth to adulthood.

7. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) plays the charismatic hero who has evidently, acquired great skill in the realm of truancy. His avoidance of punishment is one that has his peers dumbfound. As a final ‘hurrah’, Ferris encourages his friends to accompany him through the streets of downtown Chicago in the midst of a regular school day.

6. The Breakfast Club (1985)

In an improbable occurrence, five high school students with contrasting personalities find themselves band together in Saturday detention. The group includes rebel John (Judd Nelson), princess Claire (Molly Ringwald), jock Andrew (Emilio Estevez), geek Brian (Anthony Michael Hall), and social outcast Alison (Ally Sheedy). As they hail from distinct backgrounds, the group becomes acquainted with each of their unparalleled struggles.

5. Clueless (1995)

Oblivious socialite Cher (Alicia Silverstone) believes to have reached the pinnacle of notoriety as a student at a high-class school in Beverly Hills. To achieve a sense of purpose, she takes on matchmaking endeavors and other ‘projects’ where she may execute her knowledge of popularity and fashion. Through mending the lives of her peers, Cher realizes that she may be the one that is misguided after all.

4. The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

Based on Stephen Chbosky’s bestseller, The Perks of Being a Wallflower follows the narrative of castaway Charlie (Logan Lerman). As a recent freshman in High School, Charlie lacks social companionship and the ability to be present at student affairs – for this reason, his character aligns with the qualities of a ‘Wallflower.’ Upon encounters with free-spirited Patrick (Ezra Miller) and Sam (Emma Watson) however, he discovers the highs of friendship, love, music, and his overarching fascination with writing.

3. The Graduate (1967)

Disoriented Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) is a recent college graduate, however, lacks a sense of direction in terms of his career and overall being. At a celebratory soiree at his parents’ house, he is bombarded with questions regarding his future – his silence and look of bewilderment reveal that he has no answer to offer. A spiritless housewife (and longtime family friend) Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft) takes advantage of his vulnerable state and attempts to seduce him – much to Benjamin’s dismay. The adultery ensues, creating further obstacles for Benjamin and his already troubled personal life.

2. Lady Bird (2017)

Christine “Lady Bird” (Saoirse Ronan) is a distraught teen adamant to continue her education on the east coast, distant from her lifeless town Sacramento. While facing the oddities of High School, Christine finds herself frequently clashing with her mother (Laurie Metcalf) – the sole provider of the house who works tireless hours as a nurse. As the two are deeply opinionated, they fail to communicate effectively, thus, assisting in the struggle of Christine sharing her aspirations to study in New York City with her erratic parent.

1. Dead Poet’s Society (1989)

In this period drama, Robin Williams plays an English teacher at a prestigious prep school, notable for its academic standards and dull atmosphere. John Keating (Williams) introduces an approach to education that is considered quite unorthodox and therefore does not settle well initially. Upon their exposure to poetry however, his students seem to adopt the liberating philosophies associated with the authors and execute such themes in their personal lives.