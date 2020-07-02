5 Activities For A Socially-Distanced July 4th

Following the ease of restrictions, members of society are slowly returning to normalcy – at least, what is considered so in the midst of a global pandemic. With the continued enforcement of social distancing, a number of us have suffered the deprivation of family time alongside the accompaniment of close peers. While such rules take precedent, it is imperative that we abide by them whilst fulfilling any and all means of amusement. With July 4th in sight, we may feel an urge to initiate a gathering of some sort – Let us do so, however, while putting necessary precautions into practice.

Here’s a list of activities you may introduce to your guests while being ‘socially distanced’:

Virtual ‘Happy Hour’

For those families opting to keep minimal physical contact, the suggested alternative is usually video call via facetime or other software providing similar services. On a commemorative day (such as July 4th), some may wish to engage in something slightly offbeat than their traditional phone call – for such patrons, I recommend a ‘Virtual Happy Hour’. An hour in which you and your friends may collaborate on a mocktail recipe and revel in its taste over a hearty catch-up.

Classic Bonfire

Bonfires are typically set for an intimate gathering, said to ignite meaningful conversation. As July 4th is conventionally spent in the company of others, this activity may be one to note. Not only does it provide a focal point, but it also assists in the creation of a pungent snack. As the fire may be used in turns or at a distance from one another, such a pastime is apt.

Time Capsule

Nostalgia is one of a number of ideas that band people together. The recollection of fond memories is incomparable – quite literally as they are unique to each person. In a celebratory affair such as July 4th, one may take it upon themselves to commemorate holidays past in the formation of a time capsule. In this activity, each person should bring a piece of memorabilia from former gatherings (or elsewhere) and elaborate on what the object means to them. Following the reminiscence, place everyone’s keepsake into a time capsule to be open years from now – hopefully by a new generation.

Backyard Movie

Another suitable way to celebrate America’s independence would possibly be to watch a film encapturing the country’s fine evolution. In an event with several guests, it may be wise to rent/purchase a projector in order to widen the picture and give everyone an opportunity to relish in the experience.

Make a TikTok

My final suggestion, and one that may receive either significant backlash or praise (as there is rarely an in-between), is to create a TikTok with family or friends. While the app may seem complex and frivolous to older generations, it is a lively diversion to take part in. Whether it be a challenge, dance, or other viral trend, one can’t deny the amusement in making one. Also, it may be achieved despite the barriers of social distance!