Looking for something to get you motivated and excited for the future? A vision board is a perfect place to start.

A vision board is a visualization tool that refers to a board consisting of a collage of words and pictures that represent your goals and dreams. Studies show that visualization can improve motivation, coordination, and concentration while reducing fear and anxiety. A vision board forces you to deeply think about what you truly want because you’re physically putting down visuals of your aspirations. It also makes your goals become more real because now they’re not just thoughts in your head. They’re tangible pictures that you can make into a reality. Read more about the benefits of making a vision board here.

Now let’s get into the steps of how to make a personalized vision board that will motivate you to accomplish your aspirations.

Step 1: Establish your goals

The first step in creating an effective vision board is to establish what your goals are. This will help you decide what pictures you want to have on your board according to them. To help you set your goals, think about the major areas of your life such as work, school, family, friends, and fitness. Then think about what you aspire to have for each area. This will help you begin to draw visuals in your mind of what you wish to have. You can use this to help you accomplish the next step.

Step 2: Find inspiration

After establishing your goals, you want to find pictures for your board. You can find these pictures from numerous places like magazines. Cut out pictures that represent your goals and inspire you. When choosing pictures, it’s essential that you focus on how they make you feel. If the picture makes you feel inspired in any way, then it’s a sure sign that you should cut it out for your board! The more of an emotional connection you have to the pictures you choose, the more motivated you’re going to be to follow through with the goals that they represent. If you don’t have any magazines to cut off pictures from, you can find pictures online. A useful platform is Pinterest. You can search through Pinterest boards and print out the ones you like!

Step 3: Gather your supplies

Now that you’ve got all the pictures you want for your board, it’s time to gather the supplies you need to make it. These supplies include, but aren’t limited to:

Cardboard

Glue sticks

Scissors

Step 4: Make your vision board

Finally, the most important step: making your board! You want to place all your pictures in the place you want on the board before you glue them down. After you glue everything down, you can write words if you want using markers or paint for an added touch of decoration.

Step 5: Find a place to display it

You want to put your vision board in a place you’re constantly in and/or see. There’s no point in putting so much effort into making your board to just put it in a place where you barely notice it. A great place to display your board could be above your desk, next to your bed, etc. The main thing is to display your board out in the open in a place that you constantly see it so you’re reminded daily of your goals.