20 Easy Recipes To Make For The 4th Of July

For those who are not the best at cooking and want to make something for this Independence Day, here are 20 recipes that are easy to follow and take little time to make.

1. Strawberry Blueberry Trifle

This layered dessert requires no baking and takes about 30 minutes to make. The flavors and the textures bring this dessert together.

2. A festive seven-layer dip

This flavorful dip is not only tasty but patriotic at the same time. The flag made with scallions, olives, cheese, and tomatoes will have your friends wanting more.

https://www.plainchicken.com/7-layer-taco-dip-in-flag-shape/

3. A funfetti cheesecake

This dessert is very easy and fun to make. The colors of this treat will not only be a hit for the kids but the adults as well.

https://www.crunchycreamysweet.com/4th-july-bake-cheesecake-recipe/

4. A greek pasta salad

This pasta salad is a perfect side dish for a 4th of July cookout. This colorful and vibrant salad has a light and refreshing taste perfect for any time of day.

5. Red, white, and blue cheesecake bites

This cute mini dessert takes only 15 minutes to make and uses a few ingredients. The individual bites are so tiny that you might end up eating 10 of them.

6. Homemade potato salad

Everyone loves a good potato salad, but this recipe one-ups the store-bought kind. This salad is creamy, easy to make, and is loaded with bacon. It doesn’t get better than that!

https://www.browneyedbaker.com/best-ever-potato-salad-recipe/

7. A layered Jello dessert

This layered dessert is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at a party. While this recipe does take some time to make, it will all be worth it in the end once you take it to the next party.

https://www.spendwithpennies.com/super-easy-patriotic-4th-of-july-layered-jelly/

8. Crock Pot baked beans

This side dish is a fan favorite at every summer barbecue and this crockpot recipe takes it to another level. This recipe uses kielbasa, a Polish sausage, and bacon to add a more meaty flavor to the beans.

9. A strawberry dump cake

This yummy dessert only uses four ingredients and is a super simple dessert. This cake is creamy and rich and does not require a lot of effort.

10. Instant Pot mac n’ cheese

Everyone loves a delicious, creamy macaroni and cheese. A typical recipe takes about a few hours to make, but you can make this one in as little as 15 minutes.

11. Cheesecake cupcakes

If you are deciding whether to make cheesecake or cupcakes for a 4th of July event, why not have the best of both worlds?

12. Mini Caprese Skewers

This Italian dish makes a perfect healthy appetizer for any occasion. They are easy to assemble and take little time to make.

13. A refreshing shrimp salsa

This refreshing dip is a simple and healthy recipe to serve. It goes perfectly with tortilla chips or you can eat it by itself.

14. Blueberry crisp

This quick and easy dessert is tasty and kind of healthy. You can serve it warm from the oven by itself or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.

https://www.spendwithpennies.com/quick-easy-blueberry-crisp/

15. Crock-Pot ribs

These ribs can be made in your slow cooker and only uses five ingredients. One of being Dr. Pepper, which gives the ribs a sweet and savory taste.

16. A no-bake strawberry pie

This pie is a perfect summer dessert and is perfect for any get together. There is no baking required and is easy to make.

https://www.spendwithpennies.com/no-bake-strawberry-pie/

17. S’mores

One thing for sure is that you cannot have a summer cookout without s’mores. If you are not able to start a fire, then you can easily make them on a sheet pan.

https://www.howsweeteats.com/2020/06/sheet-pan-smores/

18. Elote dip

This Mexican dip has so many different flavors in it and is super easy to make. All you have to do is throw the ingredients in the bowl and mix it all up. So simple!

19. Blueberry cheesecake bites

These little bites do not need to go in the oven. They are easy to assemble, take minimal effort, and taste great.

20. A baked fruit dessert

Not only is this dessert super tasty, but the best part about it is also that it is both vegan and gluten-free. So when you eat this dessert, you will not feel guilty about it.