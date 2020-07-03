3 Important Tips to Maintain Clear Skin

Clear skin is something that everyone aims to have. Clear skin makes a person’s skin look smooth, flawless, and as if they are glowing. I feel like I have fair skin, but when certain seasons kick in, I can struggle with oily skin. Over the years, I have found products that assist with my issues.

Exfoliate

Exfoliating is a task that many people lack the knowledge of and skip over. Exfoliating is super important for clear, healthy skin. When exfoliating, you place the product on your skin, then you can use an exfoliating brush or your hands and rub in a circular motion. Exfoliating removes the dead cells, so it makes your skin able to breathe. Exfoliating can help with acne, fine lines, and give your skin a brighter look. If you don’t exfoliate, your skin can become clogged with dirt, oils, and dead skin cells. You are also more prone to blackheads if you skip exfoliating, and you do not have to exfoliate daily. I have oily skin, so I usually try to exfoliate 2-3 times a week.

Masks

Face masks are like magic for the skin. It helps your skin and makes you feel like you are pampering yourself. It can help with hydrating or removing extra oils. When you place the mask on, it gives a bunch of nutrients to your skin. You should always wash your face before using a face mask, so you are not placing a face mask on top of a dirty face. You can make your face mask from the items in your cabinet, or you can buy one from the store. If using masks weren’t part of your skincare regimen, then you should add it now.

Moisturizing

It is good to moisturize your skin to keep it from becoming dry. When it comes to moisturizing, a little goes a long way. Too much moisturizer can lead to your skin feeling too oily. Due to me having oily skin, in the warmer months, I do not use a moisturizer, or if I do, it’s a very little amount. It usually depends on how my skin feels after being washed. Listen to your skin to know how to properly care for it.