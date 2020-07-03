5 Artists That Should Be On Your Next Playlist

Everyone knows the struggle of not feeling the music you’re listening to. From listening to it on repeat until you’re sick of it to the songs just not satisfying you, there are plenty of reasons why we can get bored of some of our favorite artists. Luckily, there are so many artists out there that it simply takes a bit of searching to find a new one to be obsessed with, and that searching has already been done for you. If you find yourself bored with your current playlists, here are five artists that should be on your radar immediately.

If you like Hozier…

Then you should listen to The Amazing Devil

Available on: Apple Music, Spotify, Bandcamp

If you like Hozier‘s calming voice and extensive use of metaphors, The Amazing Devil should be your next obsession. TAD is a London-based folk duo comprised of Madeleine Hyland and Joey Batey, who fans of Netflix‘s The Witcher will recognize as Jaskier. Their debut album, Love Run, was released in 2016 to stellar reviews by For Folk’s Sake and The Crack, among others. Their most recent album, 2020’s The Horror And The Wild is another standout performance of haunting vocals and dramatic melodies that will keep you hooked from the blowing wind at the beginning of “The Rockrose And The Thistle” all the way to the ending guitar of “Battle Cries”.

If you like Panic! At The Disco…

Then you should listen to Nathan Sharp

Available on: Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music

Nathan Sharp, aka NateWantsToBattle, began his music career on Youtube covering and parodying themes from various anime shows and other series. Now, Sharp has an extremely extensive lineup of music that includes two original albums, several cover song albums, and many other songs inspired by and from different franchises. Sharp’s latest album, the cover album Thnks Fr Mr Cvrs, is a sequel to his original cover album Thnks Fr Th Cvs and features covers of iconic alternative-pop and punk-pop songs by the likes of artists such as Fall Out Boy and A Day To Remember. Billboard called his most recent original album, Paid In Exposure, “a cohesive rock project that’s full of energy, loud guitars, and catchy refrains”.

If you like Florence + The Machine…

Then you should listen to THE RIGS

Available on: Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music

If you find yourself enchanted by Florence Welch’s unique sound, THE RIGS is right up your alley. The duo, consisting of TJ Stafford and Caitlin Parrott-Stafford, began writing songs together in 2014. Since then, their music has been featured in shows such as True Blood, American Horror Story, The Walking Dead, and many more. Their albums are shorter than many mainstream albums, debut album White coming in at only seven songs, but the obvious emotion behind every song makes up for the lower number. Their newest album, 2017’s World On Fire continues that allure with songs like “The Hunted” and “Fault Line”.

If you like Halsey…

Then you should listen to BANKS

Available on: Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Napster, Pandora, Soundcloud, Tidal

Halsey may be the first artist you think of when it comes to big artists in the alternative-pop scene, but BANKS deserves the same hype. BANKS, whose real name is Jillian Rose Banks, is a California-based artist who started writing songs at the age of 15. BANKS’ music has the same style as Halsey, but leans more into the avant-garde side of alt-pop. Her third and most recent album, simply titled III, is one of her most critically acclaimed albums to date, featuring songs like “Godless” and “If We Were Made Of Water”. All of her songs show both vulnerability and strength, from the heavy-hitting melodies to her stirring vocals.

If you like Billie Eilish…

Then you should listen to AURORA

Available on: Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Deezer

While AURORA’s style might throw you for a loop at first, you’ll find yourself quickly captivated by the Norweigian singer’s almost ethereal vocals. If you listen close enough, Disney fans will recognize her as the backing vocals of Frozen II’s hit “Into The Unknown”. Along with several singles and EPs, AURORA’s discography includes her debut album All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend, along with her two-part EP Infections of a Different Kind (Step 1) and A Different Kind of Human (Step 2). “Churchyard”, which is found on Infections of a Different Kind (Step 1) is one of her most soul-stirring songs to date, telling the story of a victim of power and their revenge through religious metaphors and stylings.