How To Celebrate July Fourth From Home

July Fourth is coming up and for many individuals, this means staying home with their families and enjoying the holiday. Here are two big tips to follow in order to celebrate from home, while staying safe and social distancing.

Celebrate with Family

Whether you decide to throw a barbecue with close friends and family or order out, make sure you spend time with your family or loved ones. If you don’t want to see them in person yet, there is always Skype, zoom Whatsapp, or even group facetime. If you decide to see them, social distance and wear masks so that you can protect your entire family from getting sick. Even get some nice red, white and blue dessert, if you desire. Watch a fourth of July themed movie with them or even decorate your house with red, white, and blue to honor America’s independence day. Have an outdoor party in the backyard with your family and enjoy some nice sparklers to really set the mood of the holiday. If you are planning to celebrate with your family, as I said before, make sure you do it safely. you could even just sit on the porch and watch the fireworks with some of your favorite takeout food and your favorite people. Fourth of July celebrations with family, don’t have to be so special unless your birthday falls the day after like mine does.

Enjoy A Nice Barbecue

You can absolutely go to a barbecue as long as you follow the above recommendations. You should also feel free to eat a burger from the barbecue but take care to not share plates, cups, forks, and spoons with others. This might get a bit uncomfortable (or feel rude) when you think about reaching for a serving spoon for some pasta salad, but you should still try to avoid touching those utensils. At the very least, hold them with a napkin.

Watch The Fireworks

This is pretty simple, depending on where you live and what the state has planned for the fourth. If there is a firework show, watch safely from home or go out with masks and enjoy it. If not, light some fireworks of your own and enjoy your own light show in your backyard. Whatever you decide to do this year for the holiday, make sure you do it safely and while following state guidelines.