Aztec Indian Clay Mask: Must-See Skin & Hair Benefits

As some may know, the Aztec Indian Healing Clay Mask is a powerful mask that should be in your skincare routine. This mask is bentonite clay powder that you can mix with water or apple cider vinegar. You leave this product on for about 5-10 minutes for sensitive skin and 15-20 minutes for normal skin.

Skin Benefits

It can possibly help with lightening acne marks, scars, stretch marks, and skin discoloration. This mask helps dry out pimples and oils. If you use this mask with apple cider vinegar, it will help increase blood flow to the skin, minimize the pores, and help with oily skin. I am prone to oily skin, so I use mine with apple cider vinegar, and my face doesn’t feel super dry afterward either. This mask can also naturally exfoliate the skin, pull out toxins, and even out skin tones. Once it’s time to wash the face mask off, I recommend using your hands first and then a face rag. It becomes so thick and dry when it’s time to wash it off, so you will be washing for a little bit.

Hair Benefits

You can also use this mask in your hair. I haven’t done so yet, but I want to try it. I know how long it takes to get it off my face, so I already know it’s going to be a process to get it out of my hair. If you choose to use it on your hair, it can help with heat damage, dry scalp, removing dead skin cells from the scalp, and leaving your hair squeaky clean. I have watched videos on people using this product on their natural hair, and just about all of them say that it revives their curls. Their curls pop more, and their hair feels rejuvenated.