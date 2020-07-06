Kanye West Says He’s Running For President: DETAILS

Kanye West‘s disclosure of his impending presidential run this past Saturday was one that had his followers perplexed. This declaration however, did not come at a complete surprise as the eminent star has alluded to the idea previously.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

At the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015, West concluded his acceptance speech of the Video Vanguard award by stating his aspirations regarding a possible run for office in 2020. In January of 2019 however, West’s tweet “2024” revealed the delay of his plans.

His fan base has seen great fluctuation over the years as his statements are rarely filtered and evidently, aren’t always appreciated. His controversies with fellow artists Taylor Swift and Drake helped attribute to such. Similarly, the conveyance of his political views assists in the steady decline (or incline) of his reputable status.

West has been noted as an avid Trump supporter, sporting the distinguished ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap at a number of bureaucratic affairs. In an interview with Charlamagne Tha God however, West claims how he would approach presidency – “The Trump campaign and maybe the Bernie Sanders principles. That would be my mix.”

Spouse Kim Kardashian is believed to support West’s endeavors as she responds to the composer’s tweet with an American flag. Likewise, Elon Musk – American entrepreneur, notorious for the establishment of Tesla Motors – also expresses his approval of West’s run for presidency as a TIME article from 2015 resurfaces. The article mentions Musk’s fascination with West’s “incredible tenacity” and unapologetic way of life. With its resurgence on Twitter today, Musk seems to suggest no difference in opinion as he responds to his former support in a tweet saying “yup.”

In a separate tweet, Musk declares his steadfast encouragement.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

While the announcement has aroused conversation, fans speculate whether he will truly take part in the race or simply entertain a publicity stunt. The idea is especially questionable as West has been a vocal ally to Trump, and yet opts to run against him. If West fulfills his vision, he may minimize the votes of democratic nominee Joseph Biden – could this be a calculated move? Alas, it is not entirely fair to assume without sufficient information – something we are currently deprived of.

The public remains in a state of wonder as West has not filed the preliminary paperwork necessary to be considered a participant in the race, nor has he attained the required signatures – both of which are overdue.