10 Fashion & Beauty Instagrams You Need To Follow Now

If one thing is clear, it’s that beauty and fashion thrive on social media. The beauty and fashion industries are constantly changing and shifting because they’re so focused on what’s trendy. Social media is the best way to keep up with what’s going on in these industries since it can move just as fast as the trends themselves. Of all the platforms out there, Instagram is where you should be going for what’s what in fashion and beauty. If you’re looking to fill your feed with makeup flatlays and seemingly effortless photoshoots, here are ten accounts that should be at the top of your list.

1. @whowhatwear

One of the most well-known fashion media outlets, @whowhatwear covers everything in the fashion world. Looking to see what’s trendy? They’ve got your back with their trend reports. What about what’s in the (probably massive) closets of your favorite celebrities? They’ve got that too. They’ve recently started spotlighting small businesses within fashion as well, so even the little people get a shoutout. If an all-encompassing fashion page is your jam, @whowhatwear is one of the best.

2. @dupethat

As any makeup lover unfortunately knows, loving makeup is an expensive hobby. Like, really expensive sometimes. @dupethat is here to help lessen the burden on your poor wallet. In case you’re unfamiliar with the makeup world, a dupe is essentially a beauty product that is very similar to another, and the dupe is usually at a lower cost. @dupethat finds these hidden gems and compares them to their more expensive versions, saving the bank accounts of makeup lovers everywhere. Even if you’re not on the hunt for a dupe, the account also keeps track of recent makeup releases and when different brands are having sales.

3. @discodaydream

Lauren Johnson, aka @discodaydream, is a queen of minimalism. While finding the perfect balance of too little and too much can be difficult, Johnson makes it seem effortlessly flawless. Her shots are composed in a way that make the photos catch your attention and keep it there. While she is a fan of the classic black and white monochrome, that’s not all that minimalism is, and she shows that really well.

4. @katiejanehughes

Keeping up with the less is more trend, Katie Jane Hughes is a simplicity extraordinaire. While her credits include doing makeup for stars like Ashley Graham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, her personal Instagram is to die for. She manages to experiment with bright colors in an approachable way, proving that you don’t need to be scared of those bright shades in your palettes. Not to mention her winged liner is simply to die for.

5. @estellechemouny

If you aren’t afraid to live on the wild side with your clothes, you need to be following Estelle Chemouny. A French fashion influencer and buyer for Paradise Garage, Chemouny is the go-to account for people who love bold patterns and prints. Her style is a breath of fresh air to a fashion world that recently has been all about minimalism and simplicity. She even manages to make wearing multiple patterns look good, which is a feat in itself.

6. @gelcream

For the beauty fan obsessed with impossibly clean product shots, @gelcream will be your new obsession. Even beyond the extremely satisfying photos, Yara Sheptovetskaya (the face behind the account), is frank and honest in her product reviews. None of her content is sponsored, so you can be assured that her opinions are 100% her own, which is nice to see. Her brand histories are informative and educational, it’s no wonder the account is a cult beauty favorite.

7. @evachen212

Current head of fashion partnerships at Instagram, Eva Chen’s daily accessory roundups are a must-see. If you’ve seen anyone posting a picture of their newest pair of shoes alongside that day’s accessories, you have Chen to thank for that, as the now dubbed #evachenpose is what catapulted her to social media stardom in the first place. Besides her iconic accessory photos, the photos of her adorable kids (sometimes in matching clothes) will immediately make you go “awww”.

8. @sortofobsessed

There’s no shame in having so many beauty products that you don’t know what to do with all of them @sortofobsessed shows us that the endless beauty sprawl can actually be really satisfying eye candy. In the photos, beauty junkies will notice well-known brands like Glossier and Dior alongside relative unknowns like Summer Fridays and Korres. Alongside the shots are product reviews, which are detailed and include personal stories to show that these products truly have an impact on more than just your face.

9. @diet_prada

Like in any industry, drama is abundant in fashion. @diet_prada is here to bring you the latest news in the world of copycats and fashion no-nos. While it may seem like a superficial account, the account was actually one of the first to cover Dolce & Gabbana’s disastrous China fashion show back in 2018. From exposing shady business practices to warning you about the next latest “trend”, @diet_prada is definitely an account for if you want to stay updated on more than just what celebrities are wearing.

10. @theprettyvideo

Looking to recreate that super cute hairstyle that your favorite influencer was sporting in their latest post? Or you’re looking for some eyeshadow inspiration for your next Instagram pic? @theprettyvideo is perfect for all of those scenarios and more. From hair to nail art to makeup, everything in beauty is covered on the account. With DIYs that will make your makeup application less nail-biting and other tutorials, this is where you want to go to get what’s new in beauty.