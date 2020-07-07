5 Essential Gym Equipment Pieces You Can Use at Home

Many of us might not have access to a gym right now because of quarantine restrictions. There are still ways to exercise even without being able to go to a gym facility. Here are inexpensive pieces of equipment that you can buy that will take up minimal space in your room while allowing you to exercise in the comfort of your home.

Yoga mat

A yoga mat is essential for doing workouts at home. The sticky channel of the mat lets you grip the surface so that you can balance and move easily from one pose to another. It also gives you a designated space to exercise, which allows you to be more comfortable when you’re working out.

Dumbbells

Dumbbells have multiple body benefits including enhancing your lean muscle mass and metabolism; however, this piece of equipment can be on the pricey side. The best places I’ve found for inexpensive options are TJ Maxx and Marshalls. You may not find heavy-weight options at these places, but you can opt for lighter ones to still be able to use weights at home.

Ankle weights

Ankle weights are another great piece of equipment to have. By adding ankle weights to your workout, you’ll exert more force and energy. This results in your body burning more calories. Ankle weights also help tone your legs. Exercises like leg raises already efficiently work to shape your legs without any resistance so incorporating weights works to further enhance its effectiveness. It has been shown that adding weight is more effective than doing more reps. Researchers found that those who lifted using heavier weights gained more muscle than those who just added more reps to their sets.

Resistance band

A resistance band is not only beneficial to use for your workouts, but it takes up little to no space! Because of this, you can use it nearly everywhere. A resistance band is one of my favorite pieces of equipment due to its functionality and easiness to incorporate into exercises. Try to add it to your bodyweight exercises to exert more force during your workout. This will also help to add variety to your workouts so you’re working your muscles in a different way than you usually do.

Kettlebell

One central benefit of using a kettlebell is the enhancement of your body awareness and coordination. Since you’ll be swinging the bell around in all directions, it will force you to be completely aware of your body. You’ll develop a greater mind-muscle connection that will improve your coordination. Kettlebells can be more on the pricey side, but Amazon is a great place to look for more inexpensive options. This equipment is extremely portable so you can leave it in any room of your house without cluttering it.