5 Stylish Facemask Tips For Glasses Wearers

Since the beginning of this pandemic, face masks have become mandatory for anyone going out anywhere. You have to wear them outside, in stores, in public places and on public transport. But some people who wear glasses might have issues with wearing facemasks, due to the fact that they fog up their glasses quickly and could possibly knock them off their faces. Here are five facemask tips for people who wear glasses.

Make sure your mask is on right

This may seem too obvious to include but sometimes it can be confusing to know which is the top or bottom of your mask. It may not make a difference for some face coverings but many masks you purchase will have a little wire sewn into the fabric on one side.

This is the top of your mask and you should mold the wire fitting around the bridge of your nose as tightly as possible when first putting on your mask.

Try different mask designs

As we’ve just mentioned, the tighter the mask fits around your nose then the better your experience will be when it comes to glasses fogging. Therefore it can be useful to experiment with different masks if you can.

Fold The Tissue

Having tested various “hacks”, this method works best. Simply take a tissue and fold it over a couple of times to create a strip. Carefully place the tissue inside the top of your mask as you are putting it on. Make sure your mask is well fitted so that the tissue does not slip.

Find other methods

You can always look on youtube or online for other methods on how to prevent fog on your glasses when wearing a facemask. Some of the common solutions include creating a seal along the top of your mask by taping it to your face or twisting the elastic that loops around your ears into a figure of eight if you find that the mask is slightly loose.

Wear Contacts

If you can afford and have time, head to the eye doctor and get some contacts. They may be a pain to put in your eyes, depending on how sensitive you are, but you will be able to see without worrying about your glasses fogging up. No matter what you decide to do, any of these methods could help you with your glasses fogging.