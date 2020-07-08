Can you contain your excitement? I know I can’t! Ulta has released a new Harry Potter-themed collection and I cannot wait to buy them. These products will make creating a Hogwarts-themed Halloween costume so much easier!

Whether you are a Slytherin, Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff, there are products for you. While the official release date of all the products is July 26, we can still assume the color schemes.

Slytherin: Green & Silver

Gryffindor: Gold & Red

Ravenclaw: Blue & Bronze

Hufflepuff: Yellow & Black

There are some bold colors here; yet, Ulta has created palettes and products that can do both: everyday looks and eye-catching artistry.

“The range includes cosmetics, nail and skincare products, along with bath and body accessories, everything you need for a Hogwarts-inspired look,” said the Wizarding World Instagram account. (Side note: the Wizarding World includes Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises).

In a brand photoshoot, Ulta marketed eyeshadow palettes, makeup bags, body lotions, and press-on nails. Some of these products (the palettes, lip care, and brush kit) have been dropped already. We are still eagerly awaiting the rest of the collection!

Maybe Ulta used a bit of magic themselves to create these products. For instance, the Bewitching pH Lip Balm ($10, Ulta Beauty), reacts to your lip’s pH balance to create a perfect complimentary color.

Even if you’re not the biggest makeup guru, there are still items for you. Scrunchies, body lotion, bath bombs, sheet masks… self-care heaven, if you ask me! Can’t forget the Felix Felicis body glitter either!

Years after the last Harry Potter book was published, the Wizarding World still retains one of the strongest fanbases there ever was. Potterheads have dealt with some controversy in recent months (inspired by J.K. Rowling’s recent transphobic comments), and this collection may be an excellent way to bring some positivity, light, and magic back into the muggle-world once more.

An Ulta representative said, in response to this controversy: “We work to create an environment where everyone feels represented and welcomes, including transgender and non-binary guests. Diversity and inclusion have always been part of our core values at Ulta Beauty, and the disappointing comments about the transgender community from J.K. Rowling in no way reflect our views. We launched the Ulta Beauty x Harry Potter collection to help fans explore the magical world of beauty and hope they are excited about that intent and the unique collection.”

Ulta: we love to hear about your inclusivity and cannot wait to use these products. Potterheads, unite!