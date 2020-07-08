Want something to enjoy and spend your time on? Whether it’s developing one you’ve already had or starting a new one, hobbies a great way to spend your time. Find out different hobbies that you may find a new love for doing.

Reading

I’m definitely someone who has always loved reading, but it doesn’t have to be a lifelong passion in order for you to start doing it. My favorite book genre is self-development, but you can choose whatever genre interests you! Also reading doesn’t only pertain to books as you can try to incorporate it more into your daily routine by reading articles on media outlets whenever you have the time.

Writing

This is another hobby that I’ve always loved. There are multiple beneficial purposes for this hobby for both professional and personal use. One effective use of this hobby is journaling. Journaling has many health benefits including reducing stress, boosting your mood, and keeping your memory sharp. One reason people may not want to write is that they don’t know what to write about. If you have trouble with this, there are books that already have prompts for you.

Volunteer

Volunteering has so many benefits for you and those that you’re helping. Find an organization that you deeply connect with and start dedicating some time to volunteer there.

Painting

Painting can be an extremely relaxing activity so try it! You don’t have to be an expert to as you can get paint books to start off with.

Learn how to take better pictures

You may just think of your phone when it comes to taking pictures, but you can go the extra step and learn how to take professional photos. You can learn how to use a professional digital camera to capture more quality photos for a special event or even just to document your daily activities.

Take up a sport

By this, I don’t even mean that you have to start playing it. You can start following a sport that you’ve always been interested in watching.

Listen to podcasts

Whether you’re looking to listen to a funny or informational podcast, there’s definitely one out there for you!

Make a scrapbook

In the digital age that we’re in, everyone takes pictures on their phone. You can go the traditional route by making a scrapbook! You can use a disposable camera or Polaroid and print out photos to keep all your prized photos.

Cooking

This is a hobby that I personally want to start. Cooking is so beneficial to learn, especially for young adults.

Learn something new

Learn more in-depth about a topic that you’ve always been curious about. There are platforms like Coursera and edX that offer free courses for whatever subject you have interest in so there’s no better time to start learning about it than now!