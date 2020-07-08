In Kanye West‘s Forbes interview he details his new slogan, political party, and reveals he no longer supports Trump. West says he’s taking off the red MAGA hat bc he insists he has lost confidence in his presidency.

“It looks like one big mess to me. I don’t like that I caught wind he hid in the bunker”, he says.

Although West has missed the deadline in most states for the November ballot, he insists his run for the presidency is not a publicity stunt and is okay with splitting the Democratic vote from Biden and assisting Trump’s possible re-election. He also says Biden is not special enough to be President.

“I’m not denying it, I just told you. To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy”, he said. ” I’m not saying Trump’s in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please. You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special.”

West say’s his campaign slogan will be, “YES!”, and reveals his running mate will be Michelle Tidball, a preacher from Wyoming. He details that he will run independent as, The Birthday Party. When asked why he said, “Because when we win, its everybody’s birthday. Like anything, I’ve done in my life. I’m doing to win.”

West also revealed that he believed he was sick with COVID-19 back in February, stating that he had, “Chills, shaking in the bed”, and maintained the fact it had nothing to do with his thoughts on the presidency for 2020.

In the four-hour interview, he explains previous support for Trump, his thoughts on COVID-19 and Democrats, police, running for Presidency in 2020. Below are some of his comments on each throughout the interview.

Previous Trump Support

“One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community. Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby. Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation.”

Democrats

“That is a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote. All of that information is being charged up on social media platforms by Democrats. And Democrats used to tell me, the same Democrats have threatened me…. The reason why this is the first day I registered to vote is because I was scared. I was told that if I voted on Trump my music career would be over. I was threatened into being in one party.”

Coronavirus and Vaccines

“We pray. We pray for the freedom. It’s all about God. We need to stop doing things that make God mad. It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed… So when they say the way we’re going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast. They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven. I’m sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won’t make it to heaven, that there’ll be some of us that do not make it. Next question.”

Police Brutality and Healing

“Well, God has already started the healing/This conversation alone is healing and revealing/We all need to start praying and kneeling… another bar after that, but when a rhyme comes together I’m going to complete it, not inside the lines created by organizations that we know as our reality. The schools, the infrastructure was made for us to not truly be all we can be but to be just good enough to work for the corporations that designed the school systems. We’re tearing that up, what we’ll do is we’re not going to tear up the Constitution, what we will do is amend.”

Running For President

“Well my second album is called Late Registration. I got a rap … The other thing is, my campaign is Kanye West YES, not YEP, not YEAH. YES. YES. YES… When I’m president, let’s also have some fun. Let’s get past all the racism conversation, let’s empower people with 40 acres and a mule, let’s give some land, that’s the plan.”

West goes on and on during the interview, that has you re-reading some quotes in confusion. However, this plays out its unclear if Kanye ever will be.