Many colleges students struggle managing financing their undergraduate years and often are discouraged in seeking their Master’s degree following graduation. Grad school can be costly, as prospective students are looking up to $55,000 in tuition cost on average. This leaves many students eager for high education in a halting point deciding on how they will pay for classes. Here are 5 tips on ways to pay for graduate school for few or no cost at all.

Find a job that pays for graduate school

Many companies today offer program for full-time employees that pay for graduate school. These assistantships program usually cover the cost of tuition, through tuition reimbursement used to sponsor employees that want to go back to school. Depending on your desired field, some companies award industry scholarships that offer experience and payment.

Apply for graduate scholarships

Although unpopular belief, there are actually many scholarships and fellowships offered by various non profits, corporate and minority organizations that award on merit and some requirements for acceptance. In most cases these are awarded through application process, and selected few are chosen. These are considered the best case scenario for prospective students because these aids do not have to be repaid in most cases. However, the scholarship amounts are awarded by applications that come with some requirements and have hard deadlines so be sure to submit on time.

Work where you school

Some graduate schools offer research and assisting teaching jobs with a stipend that covers partial tuition for instruction on campus. These are often common for English, math, or education majors. This type of assistance is usually offered within specific departments within colleges that were offered large grants for employment programs.

Government grants and loans

The least favorite of all choices but available if necessary. The government offers some grants for qualified applicants under stipulations. There are two federal student loan options; the Stafford and the Graduate PLUS loan. The Stafford loan has a limit of $20,500 per school year, while the Graduate PLUS loan is available for the cost of attendance. Both are free to apply online for Federal Student said, otherwise known as FASFA.

Start saving

One of the more harder decisions to pay for school is paying for it with your savings. If you are set on graduate school while amidst applying for assistance also save money on the side. The money put aside could benefit you in almost all ways with including reduce spending and even your own little reward if you do land an scholarship or grant for school.