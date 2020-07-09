5 Best Ways to Stay Energized Without Coffee

If you regularly drink coffee, you may ask yourself if it’s even possible to have energy without it?

As unbelievable as it may seem, the answer is yes.

I love coffee, but I’ve definitely tried to cut down on how much I drink of it. Coffee can have negative side effects if you have an excessive amount such as affecting your quality of sleep and anxiety. There are ways to be energized without overwhelming your body with multiple cups. This isn’t to say that you can never have it, but it’s beneficial to limit your intake of the drink to avoid its negative effects.