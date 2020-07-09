Actress Naya Rivera is missing and is feared to have drowned during a boating incident at Lake Piru in Southern California. The missing person’s case was first announced by the Ventura County Sheriff via Twitter. It was later revealed that the missing person was in fact, Rivera. The actress is most notably known for her role as Santana on the hit musical show Glee.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

According to reports, another boat had spotted Rivera’s 4-year-old son asleep on the boat alone as it was drifting on the water. Rivera was nowhere to be found. The child told officials that he had been swimming with his mother, however, she never made it back onto the boat. Authorities believe that there is a chance that Rivera might have drowned, as the actress was not wearing a life jacket. Divers and aerial rescue teams began searching for Rivera immediately.

The news has been unsettling to all, and fans quickly took to Twitter to share their concerns, thoughts, and prayers surrounding Rivera’s disappearance. The hashtags #PrayForNaya and #KeepSearching even started trending as many individuals expressed their discontent after finding out that the search for the actress would be put on hold until the morning for the safety of the searchers and divers. The investigation and search for Rivera are still ongoing.