Beyoncé is adding a new creative title to her ever-growing repertoire. The Grammy-winning artist took to Instagram to share that she would be releasing a visual album on the Disney+ platform on July 31. Last year, Beyonce worked with Disney on the reboot of the movie The Lion King, where the singer reprised the role of Nala.

Beyonce’s latest visual album, “Black Is King” was originally a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift Soundtrack” and was meant to illuminate black ancestry. The artist claimed that this album was a passion project that she got to research, film, and edit. She also shared, “The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs.”

The artist ended her message by saying she hopes the film leaves viewers inspired, proud, and for Black stories to continue to be heard and shared in the future. Watch the trailer below.