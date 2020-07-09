Your Horoscope Just Determined Your Perfect Summer Style

Wondering what style you should rock this summer? This guide might be exactly what you’re looking for! We’ve put together summer outfits based on the traits and characteristics of each zodiac sign. Scroll down to find yours and discover what summer look you should be styling for the next couple of months.

Aries

You are funny, sociable and LOVE to have a good time. Aries, your ideal summer outfit is going to be something you can dress up or down (like a romper) with a fun print that shows off your extraverted nature! Pairing the romper with platform espadrilles will allow you to be on-the-go and still look fabulous.

Taurus

Taurus, let’s be honest. No one enjoys being at home and relaxing more than you. That’s why the ultimate 2020 comfy outfit is your perfect summer style! What is that, exactly? A tie-dye sweatsuit, of course! These have been super in style this year. The best part? They’re unbelievably comfortable and pair perfectly with white sneakers.

Gemini

You are free-spirited and in-touch with nature. Gemini, you are also the flirtiest zodiac we know! Your perfect 2020 summer outfit is feminine and freeing. A floral maxi-dress such as this will connect you to nature, while catching the attention of your summer fling!

Cancer

You are funny, generous and extremely active. Your perfect summer style is going to allow you to be active while still maintaining a cute vibe. You can do it ALL in overalls! Pair these with an oversized t-shirt and some stylish sneakers and you’ll have a complete look.

Leo

You are put-together and motivated. Leos never miss a beat! In this matching skirt and top, you will look both ready for summer and effortlessly organized (like you always are)! Plus, the color green says summer!

Virgo

Virgo, romance is in the air for you… that’s why you need a romantic summer dress to wear! You know, something that says, “take me to a sunset picnic!” This floral print is girly, cute and super summery!

Libra

You are laid-back, cool and have an amazing sense of humor. This 90’s inspired look reflects your effortless fashion sense. In these high-waisted shorts, you will be both comfortable and fashion-forward! Pair them with a graphic like this, and you’ve got a whole LOOK!

Scorpio

You’re not afraid to express yourself through fashion. With this heart-inspired matching set, you will be able to express your wild side with a hint of sweetness! Paired with some combat boots, this look will be complete (and surely turn heads)!

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you are always on the go! Lately, you’ve been spending more time focusing on your fitness as well. That’s why your perfect summer outfit consists of these super cute biker shorts and this breathable mesh work-out top! I mean, if you’re going to get fit, might as well look fabulous doing it!

Capricorn

You’re preppy and hard-working. But, this is the summer, which means no school and a lot of fun! This preppy-inspired outfit will allow you to channel your preppy side, while still looking cute and flirty in the summer sun!

Aquarius

You are original and savvy! It’s understandable why you don’t want to dress like everyone else. In this matching rainbow maxi skirt and top, you will be fashion-forward and making a statement that shows off how unique you truly are!

Pisces

You are introverted and, while you enjoy being around others that you trust, it’s nice to have some alone time. This summer, you should rock a baby blue cardigan (that’s soft and sweet, just like you)! Paired with a jean skirt, you can dress it up to hang out with friends or dress it down to stay inside and binge-watch your new favorite show!