These days affordable makeup is available everywhere and you don’t need to break the bank to get high-quality products. However, there are still a handful of unique high-end beauty products that have made their mark on the cosmetic industry and gathered a massive cult following despite their cost. Here are 5 beauty items that are actually worth the hefty price tag.

This cream highlighter, created by makeup artist Rose Marie Swift is all about subtle enhancing your skin while embracing your natural beauty. Celebrities like Miranda Kerr, Emma Watson, and Gwenyth Paltrow list this illuminator as a beauty staple.