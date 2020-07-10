The year 2020 has been no joke. Many people have been stressed about their health, finances, friends and family, and societal and political issues. Here are 6 summer activities that can help us cope with the crazy amounts of stress we’re all feeling these days.

Gardening

Being in nature is a great way to decrease stress, and the act of gardening has proven to help reduce cortisol levels. The best part is that you can grow and harvest your own food whether it be something as simple as a small herb garden to entire garden beds full of fresh veggies.

Painting

Channel your inner Bob Ross this summer with a fun painting project. The options are endless from freestyle painting on canvas to paint by numbers kits. Art therapy is a great way to destress as well as explore your own creativity.

Exercise

Elevating your heart rate is a great way to make yourself feel better. The types of activities are endless so you can find something that truly caters to you. Although most fitness centers are still closed, outdoor activities like running, biking, hiking, and kayaking are great alternatives. Great indoor exercises include boxing, yoga, and strength training, and in most cases, you can even find online workout tutorials to follow along.

Baking

If you’re not tired of seeing homemade bread on your social media feed and you haven’t tried it yourself yet – you should. The act of measuring ingredients, mixing, and decorating is a behavioral action that lets you hone in on the task in front of you and forget about everything else for a while. Plus there are literally millions of different recipes to try from savory bread to pastries and cookies. The best part – when you’re done you have a yummy comforting treat to enjoy.

Reading

Books transport you into another world in a different way than film and television by allowing you to create the world itself instead of seeing it on your screen. Even though many libraries are still closed make sure to check with your local library to see what e-resources they have available. There is a high chance that you can still borrow e-books and audiobooks for free!