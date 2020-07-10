Who says living a healthy lifestyle can’t be enjoyable?

Health is a major part of our lives, if not the most important. It’s essential that we take it seriously; however, it should also be enjoyable to maintain. An effective way is to do this is by following inspirational and positive people on social media platforms who abide by this. Here are 5 influencers that make fitness and wellness fun while also producing effective content.

Vicky Justiz

Vicky is an influencer I’ve been following for years. One of the things I admire about her is that in many of her workout videos, she doesn’t cut out the parts where she takes breaks and is out of breathe. This makes her content relatable as she’s not afraid to show that working out can be difficult. She also has plenty of free content and programs so you don’t have to buy an expensive program to access her workouts. I’ve not only seen amazing results from her videos, but she’s made me realize how fitness doesn’t have to be taken so seriously.

Gabriella Whited

Gabriella is another favorite of mine. Her fitness videos are easy to follow along with and she provides encouragement throughout them. In addition to her fitness-related content, she also has beauty and lifestyle videos.

Lilly Sabri

Lilly Sabri is an influencer I recently discovered. Her workouts are extremely effective as I’ve quickly seen results from implementing them into my routine. She has free workout guides, which is great if you need more structure as to which of her videos you should do.

Pamela Reif

Pamela’s workouts can definitely be more difficult than the other influencers I mentioned, but she has beginner and intermediate level ones so you enjoy her videos no matter your fitness level. She also has informational posts about nutrition and even has a cookbook of natural recipes that you can incorporate into your diet.

LucyLFitness

In Lucy’s videos, she shows how to properly perform exercises while explaining the scientific knowledge behind doing them. This helps to understand not only why you’re doing the exercises mentioned, but also their benefits.