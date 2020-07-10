Here Are 31 Things From Target You Need For Your Kitchen

From organization and decorations to appliances and cookbooks, these 31 products from Target will make you want to spend more time in your kitchen than you already do.

1. A cupboard

A brown cupboard with kitchen items inside.

While its main purpose is storage, it can also add as a stylish piece in your kitchen.

2. A Ninja blender

Many ninja blenders in boxes stacked on top of each other.

This blender is not only used to make smoothies but also soups, salsa, and purees. The blades inside are very sharp that it can even cut through ice.

3. An Instant Pot

An instant pot on a table surrounded by kitchen items.

If you do not have the time to make a full home-cooked meal by yourself, then the Instant Pot is your best friend. Just dump in your ingredients and let the machine do its thing; it is so simple.

4. An Instant Pot cookbook

A slow cooker with ingredients inside.

Following the previous item, this book is filled with Instant Pot recipes that are perfect if you have a busy lifestyle.

5. An upholstered bar stool

A set of yellow bar stools.

These chairs are super comfortable and can be used at any time of the day. From enjoying breakfast with your family to hanging with friends in the evening.

6. An espresso and cappuccino maker

An espresso machine making coffee.

Who doesn’t love a homemade fancy coffee? You can make one at home with just one press of a button without any additional cost.

7. A SodaStream Fizzi

A line of soda streams.

Getting a SodaStream will not only save you money but it will also help the environment by not wasting plastic. It comes with reusable bottles that you can take on-the-go and are washable.

8. A wheeled kitchen island

 

A wheeled kitchen island with a flower vase on top.

This is perfect for anyone with a small kitchen if you need more countertop space.

9. A rapid egg cooker

Seven eggs about to go in an egg cooker.

This cooker is perfect for boiled egg lovers. You can fit up to seven eggs and will cook in a matter of minutes.

10. The Magnolia Table cookbook

This cookbook by Joanna Gaines, also known as one half of Fixer Upper, is filled with simple recipes that are easy to follow and are filled with pictures that show step-by-step instructions.

11. A buffet table

A black buffet table with an extension.

This table is perfect if you are hosting a dinner party or a potluck.

12. A KitchenAid stand mixer

A red KitchenAid mixer

This item is a must-have for every baker. Not only is it efficient, but it looks good in any kitchen.

13. A spiralizer attachment

This can be attached to your KitchenAid mixer and be used to peel, core, and slice your veggies.

14. An acacia wine rack

A wine rack

This rack is super convenient to store your wine bottles and it also looks very classy in your kitchen.

15. A floral bakeware set

This cute set is perfect for deep dishes like lasagna and casseroles.

16. A bar cart

A clear bar cart

This cute little cart is perfect for being a self-serve for guests at your next party.

17. A convection toaster oven

A toaster oven in a kitchen.

A toaster oven is not just for toasting; it can also be used for baking, broiling, roasting, and much more.

18. A nonstick cookware set

Black nonstick cookware

There is so much space inside these pots and pans and they will not get scratched up after many uses.

19. An air fryer

An air fryer

This device is so convenient and is way safer than using an actual fryer.

20. A pizza baking set

A pizza near a wood fire oven

This product is for all of the pizza lovers out there. There is no need for delivery every week when you can make one right at home.

21. A five-section serving platter

This platter will step up your chips and dip game. You can either do chips in the middle with four different dips or one dip and four different chips or crackers.

22. Ceramic condiment bowls

Many condiments served in small bowls.

These cute little bowls are perfect for dips and condiments if you do not want to put a small dollop on the side of your plate.

23. An acacia bowl

A wooden bowl with salad in it.

This salad bowl is perfect for serving at your next dinner party. The look of it feels like it can be served at a restaurant.

24. A cooking toolset

Cooking tools next to each other

All of these tools are very essential for cooking. If you have moved into a new home or apartment, then this should be on your shopping list.

25. A stainless-steel knife set

A set of knives

Everyone needs a good set of knives. With this in your kitchen, you won’t have to worry about the struggle of cutting food.

26. A cast-iron skillet

A cast iron skillet

This skillet is not just for cooking, but can also be used for serving as well. It stores heat longer so it will keep your food warm for a while.

27. OXO airtight containers

Airtight containers lined up on a shelf

These containers will keep your food safe from any dirt or bugs that might be in your kitchen.

28. A mixing bowl set

Three colorful mixing bowls

These bowls are not just for mixing, they also have pourable spouts which can be convenient while cooking.

29. A mandoline slicer

Someone slicing a potato using a mandolin slicer.

This slicer comes in handy so you won’t always have to use a knife.

30. A dinnerware set

A set of dinnerware

A set like this will be sure to impress your family and friends when they come over.

31. A glass cake stand

A cake inside of a glass stand.

After making a delicious cake, the best thing to do afterward is to put it on display. And what better way to do it than put it in a glass stand for everyone to see.

