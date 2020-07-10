The late rapper, Juice WRLD dropped his posthumous album “Legends Never Die”, on Friday as fans were highly anticipating his release. His Instagram previewed the album snippet for fans to go stream.

The Chicago rapper died back in December 2019 at the young age of 21. Juice WRLD died from an accidental overdose of Oxycodone and codeine toxicity while boarding a plane in Illinois. His death sparked various tributes from other rappers such as Ski Mask The Slump God, Chance the Rapper, and Drake.

This album, Legends Never Die, would have marked Juice WRLD’s third studio album. The rapper first gained fame from his song “Lucid Dreams”, that was reportedly played on Spotify over one billion times.

The first song on the album, “Anxiety (Intro)”, features a voice interview of the late rapper giving thanks for his fans, music, and celebrating life. The composer of the album, Dr.Luke credits the clips as spoken word from Juice WRLD through his music with the last song commemorating him titled “Juice WRLD Speaks From Heaven”. His Instagram explained the creative process for the collection of songs and thanked the many fans in celebrating his life by enjoying the album.

You can stream Juice WRLD’s album, “Legends Never Die”, on Apple Music, Spotify, and many other music platforms now.