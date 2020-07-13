Actress Naya Rivera Is Found Dead: DETAILS

The body of Naya Rivera has been recovered at Lake Piru in Southern California. A team of over 100 responders aided the search for the actress after she disappeared five days ago.

According to reports, Rivera’s 4-year-old son asleep on the boat alone as it was drifting on the water, while Rivera was nowhere to be found. The child told officials that he had been swimming with his mother, however, she never made it back onto the boat. The actress was most notably known for her role as Santana on the popular hit musical show Glee.

A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

The case was first shared by the Ventura County Sheriff via Twitter. It was later revealed that the missing person was in fact, Rivera. Since then, the account has continuously updated the public on the investigation. Since the initial news of Rivera’s disappearance fans and former Glee co-stars have shared their thoughts and prayers and have been following the case closely. Rivera’s passing is truly devastating. Rest in peace, Naya.