‘Glee’ Star Amber Riley Speaks Out On Naya Rivera Search

Former ‘Glee’ star Amber Riley recently broke her silence regarding the enigma currently surrounding Naya Rivera and her presumed death.

Riley and Rivera were previously seen together in Glee – an American musical television series that ran for 6 consecutive seasons from 2009 – 2015. The narrative follows a High School Glee club which competes in the show choir competition circuit. The show received immense positive reception both generally and critically – as it became the recipient of a number of accolades.

While Riley and Rivera weren’t necessarily close off-screen, the notion didn’t prevent her from addressing her colleague’s disappearance. In a recent tweet, she says – “Show some respect. All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family. No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now.”

Riley uses her platform to encourage prayers and other forms of positive manifestation regarding the search for former co-star, Naya Rivera. Evidently, the television personality does not appreciate slander or ridicule directed neither towards Rivera nor the investigation, as the matter is too grievous.

Alongside Riley, other Glee cast members speak out on the devastation. Some of whom include Heather Morris (Brittany), Kevin McHale (Archie), Henry Shum Jr. (Mike), and others. While Morris has gone as far as to offer her assistance in the search, others have expressed kind words through social media.

33-year-old Naya Rivera was last seen Wednesday, hours prior to boarding a boat with 4-year-old son Josey. Josey was later found alone on the boat with nothing but an adult size life jacket in his presence. The 4-year-old described what he last saw, stating that his mother went for a swim and never came back – according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

While the search is ongoing, members of the Rivera family and local police department have devoted endless hours to the case. In a statement made on July 9th, authorities claim that the ‘rescue mission’ has since transitioned to a recovery effort.