LISTEN: Juice WRLD’s Posthumous Album

Juice WRLD’s posthumous album ‘Legends Never Die‘ has worldwide attention. On the night of its release, fans swarmed to Spotify, causing a temporary crash on his page.

Juice WRLD’s (obviously) dedicated fans eagerly awaited this album. The artist recorded these tracks before his unfortunate death in December; the rising star accidentally overdosed only days after his 21st birthday.

‘Legends Never Die’ opens with an emotional audio track. While discussing substance abuse and anxiety, Juice also shares a hopeful message.

“Music is just a beautiful thing, like I love myself so much, as far as the way I make music, the way God made me, the way God wired me to do the things that I do, and to change the world the way that I can. Before I get up out of here, I wanna tell you that you can do anything you put your mind to, period.”

Three singles on the record had become popular before the full album drop: “Righteous“, “Tell Me U Luv Me“, and “Life’s A Mess“. Several of the album’s tracks have features from other popular artists, such as Halsey, Marshmello, and Trippie Redd.

Juice WRLD was only at the start of his career at the time of his unfortunate passing. He was well-known for his features; Ellie Goulding’s (ft. Juice WRLD) “Hate Me” hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2019, and stayed there for nearly six months. He most recently featured on famed rapper Eminem’s latest song “Godzilla“.

The 55-minute long ‘Legends Never Die’ album includes yet another audio track from Juice WRLD — this one, however, is more ominous than the opener. Leaving listeners with goosebumps, this 2019 audio track closes out the album.

The skit, titled “Juice WRLD Speaks From Heaven”, goes:

“I’m on Instagram Live from Heaven, huh. I made it y’all, I’m up here, I’m boolin’. Haha, I love y’all to death. How can I ask for better fans or supporters?”

Pretty spooky, right?

Juice WRLD’s biggest hit was ‘Lucid Dreams‘ which peaked at No. 2 on the 2018 Billboards and permanently marked him as an artist to watch for. His songs “Robbery“, “Used To“, and “All Girls Are The Same” were also huge in the streaming world and have had continued success since their release.

Juice, who was born Jarad Anthony Higgins, died of oxycodone and codeine toxicity. He suffered from a medical emergency in a Chicago airport in early December and later passed away in a local hospital. The young man’s death rocked the world as yet another musician lost his life to a drug overdose.

‘Legends Never Die’ can be streamed on any service.