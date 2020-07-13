Top 8 Beauty Products For Your Beach Getaway

Ah, summer. A time for beaches, boardwalks, and bathing suits. However, just because you’re spending hours with your feet in the hot sand doesn’t mean your skin should be neglected. In fact, between the blazing sun and the salty air, taking care of your skin should be more important than ever, or else you will be saying hello to sunburn and other summer nasties. If you’re worried about looking fresh for those inevitable beach shots for your Insta and taking care of yourself, these eight products are must-haves for your beach bag.

1. EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen

Sunscreen is, obviously, the most important product to have in your beach bag. The UV Clear Broad-Spectrum sunscreen by EltaMD is well-known among dermatologists like Patricia Wexler and Marnie Nussbaum for being one of the best. It’s noncomedogenic (aka it won’t clog your pores), is made for sensitive skin, and includes niacinamide, which helps to fight breakouts. It comes in both a set of face and body sunscreen, or just facial sunscreen if that’s your main concern.