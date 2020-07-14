I know right now everything might feel overwhelming, especially figuring out how to start supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. There are a bunch of resources floating around social media right now, and it can be hard to know where to begin. This is why I’ve created a list with a bunch of links that will help you contribute to BLM without leaving your home! Hopefully, if you’re unable to attend the protests and still want to help, this will give you a place to start!

1. Watch this YouTube video

Getting involved can be as easy as watching this YouTube video by Zoe Amira! According to the description, all AdSense (AKA the money made by ads on YouTube videos) will be “donated to the associations that offer protester bail funds, help pay for family funerals, and advocacy listed in the beginning of the video.” This includes the Brooklyn Bail Fund, Minnesota Freedom Fund, Atlanta Action Network and more. To make sure your views generate a donation, please make sure to disable your ad blocker, don’t skip any of the ads and if you repeat the video, do it from the playlist or click out of and back into the video!