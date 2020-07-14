There is a lot of stress happening for everyone right now, due to everything that is happening in the world right now. If you like music and need something to listen to, then these are five playlists that should help you relax and feel better about everything.

Chilled Cow

Chilled Cow is a relaxing youtube channel that allows it’s listeners to enjoy some chill loft beats to study and relax to. The music is a mix of different relaxing genres that allows its listeners to relax or unwind, depending on what they need at the moment. Check out their youtube here, which also links to their Spotify.