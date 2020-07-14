Dua Lipa launched her latest music video for her song ‘Hallucinate’. The song is part of Lipa’s sophomore album, ‘Future Nostalgia’. The musician initially had a difficult time with the album’s release since one week prior it was leaked online. The album also ended up being released during the height of the pandemic which halted all of Lipa’s press and performance appearances. Since March, the artist has slowly been bringing out creative ways to perform and share her music online.

For this album, Lipa shared that she really wanted to try something different for this album. In an interview, she shared, “What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favorite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine. I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and OutKast, to name just a few.” The album went on to receive positive reviews by music critics, praising Lipa’s versatility, sound, and homage to other pop artists in the record.

[Verse 1]

Pocketful of honey and I’m ready to go

No, I ain’t got no money, but I’m letting you know

That I’ma love you like a fool

Breathe you in till I hallucinate (Mmm)

Body make you silly, make you do what I want

Oh baby, I can make it pretty, I could string you along

But I’ma love you like a fool

Breathe you in till I hallucinate (Mmm)

[Pre-Chorus]

No, I couldn’t live without your touch

No, I could never have too much

I’ll breathe you in forever and ever

Hallucinate

[Chorus]

I hallucinate when you call my name

Got stars in my eyes

And they don’t fade when you come my way

I’m losing my mi-mi-mi-mind, mi-mi-mi-mind

Mi-mi-mi-mind, mi-mi-mi-mind

I hallucinate when you call my name

Got stars in my

[Verse 2]

Put you in my hall of fame, middle of the wall

Yeah, you’re my one, my favorite, my ride or die, oh

Yeah, I’ma love you like a fool

Breathe you in till I hallucinate (Mmm)

[Pre-Chorus]

No, I couldn’t live without your touch

No, I could never have too much

I’ll breathe you in forever and ever

Hallucinate

[Chorus]

I hallucinate when you call my name

Got stars in my eyes

And they don’t fade when you come my way

I’m losing my mi-mi-mi-mind, mi-mi-mi-mind

Mi-mi-mi-mind, mi-mi-mi-mind

I hallucinate when you call my name

Got stars in my

[Bridge]

Wanna be right where you are

Let’s go dancing in the dark

Don’t wait, you can push to start, lose control

Kill me slowly with your kiss

Wrap me ’round your fingertips

Damn, I need another hit

(Make me lose my mind)

[Chorus]

I hallucinate when you call my name

Got stars in my eyes

And they don’t fade when you come my way

I’m losing my mi-mi-mi-mind, mi-mi-mi-mind

Mi-mi-mi-mind, mi-mi-mi-mind

I hallucinate when you call my name

Got stars in my