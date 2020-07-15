Nick Cannon Fired By ViacomCBS Over Anti-Semitic Comments

The television network, ViacomCBS announced Tuesday it’s termination and relationship with TV host, Nick Cannon over anti-Semitic comments and Jewish conspiracy theories during a recent episode of his podcast, “Cannon’s Class” on YouTube.

A ViacomCBS spokesman released a statement that Cannon promoted “hate speech” and that “while we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.”

ViacomCBS, the parent company of MTV and Nickelodeon has worked with Cannon for over a decade with the creation of his show, “Wild N Out” on MTV. Cannon was also an executive producer and chairman on Nickelodeon’s spin-off network of Teen Nick.

On the episode of the podcast taping, Cannon sat down with Public Enemy’s former member, Richard Griffin in a discussion about being kicked out of the rap group in 1989 over anti-Semitic comments he made at a Washington Post interview where he was quoted saying Jewish people were responsible “for the majority of wickedness that goes on across the globe.”

Cannon called Griffin and thanked him for talking on his show. He also said the “Semitic people are black people”, and that “You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people.” Cannon called Black people the “true Hebrews,” and he also praised Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has been labeled by both the Anti-Defamation League.

Cannon took to Twitter to explain his remarks and between Jewish and Black people in history.

“The Black and Jewish communities have both faced enormous hatred, oppression persecution and prejudice for thousands of years and in many ways have and will continue to work together to overcome these obstacles.“

He also wrote to twitter that he does not condone hate speech and accepts the responsibility got his comments.

Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 13, 2020

Until then, I hold myself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because My intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences, So let’s embrace those as well as each other. We All Family!🙏🏾 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 13, 2020