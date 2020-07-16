8 Effective, Stress-Free Ways to Prepare for a Busy Week

Have a busy week ahead and don’t know how to prepare for it?

Preparation for a busy week is essential to performing your best. There are easy ways to be ready for your upcoming events and tasks without becoming overwhelmed.

Make a to-do list

To do your best, you have to first know what you have to accomplish. Make a to-do list not only for the week, but also plan out what days you’re going to complete your tasks. This will make you aware of what you have to do and organize when you’re going to have time to do it.