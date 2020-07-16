Tyra Banks Is Taking Over ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Since the beginning of the hit series in 2005, Tom Bergeron has served as the main host of Dancing With The Stars. After 15 years, ABC had announced on July 13th that Bergeron and his co-host Erin Andrews will not be returning to the show. The next day, July 14th, ABC revealed that former supermodel and actress Tyra Banks will be taking over as the new host of Dancing With The Stars.

Bergeron has hosted all 28 seasons of the hit reality competition series and Andrews has been his co-host for the past 11 seasons since 2014. ABC never gave a specific reason why they went through with this decision. Following this news, the network stated that the show will move in a “new creative direction”, which might also mean that there will be new changes to the format of the show.

A little after the news was made, Bergeron tweeted about his departure saying he was “just informed” about it.

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

“It’s been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career,” Bergeron tweeted. “I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made.”

Andrews also took to Twitter to post her statement to express her gratitude to Dancing With The Stars for her time on the show.

“Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing with the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons. Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges,” said Andrews. “I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.”

As the new addition to the show, Banks is no stranger when it comes to hosting. She is best known for being the first host of the hit modeling competition show America’s Next Top Model from 2003 to 2015. She hosted her talk show, The Tyra Banks Show, on The CW from 2005 to 2010 and won two Daytime Emmy awards. From 2017 to 2018, Banks was the host of America’s Got Talent for season 12 and 13.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Banks released a statement expressing her appreciation for this new opportunity.

“I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning. The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances. It’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk,” said Banks. “Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

Fans can expect a lot more glitz and glamour when the new season begins. And with Banks as host, there will be so much “smizing” (smiling with your eyes) going on. The expected air date for the upcoming season has not been announced yet. The full star-studded cast for the new season has not been announced. One spot will be filled by former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, which was announced on June 15th during her episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever. The 29th season of Dancing With The Stars is expected to air later this fall on ABC.