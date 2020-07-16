Musician Troye Sivan is back with a new music release. The South-African born Aussie transplant is a magnetic force to be reckoned with. Sivan started out as an actor with roles in the films X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Spud, and Boy Erased. In 2012, Sivan also created a YouTube channel where he shared vlog-style videos where he amassed over 4 million followers. After the success of his first EP in 2014, Sivan has retired from making YouTube videos and has continued to focus on his music as well as acting.

With the release of Easy, the musician also announced the release date of his upcoming EP. The record which is titled ‘In A Dream’ is predicted to feature seven tracks and will be available to listen to on streaming platforms on August 21. During an interview Sivan explained what this EP means to him. He explains that it’s, “a story that’s still unfolding, this small collection of songs explores an emotional roller coaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh. Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I’m proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world. Take a look at his latest music video below.

[Verse 1]

You ran away to find something to say

I went astray to make it okay

And he made it easy, darlin’

I’m still in love, and I say that because

I know how it seems, between you and me

It hasn’t been easy, darlin’

[Chorus]

I can’t even look at you

Would you look at the space just next to your feet?

The wood is warping

The lines distorting

This house is on fire, woo!

Burning the tears right out my face

What the hell did we do?

Tell me we’ll make it through

[Post-Chorus]

‘Cause he made it easy, easy

Please don’t leave me, leave me (Easy)

[Verse 2]

What’s left of the dance?

The smell on my hands

The rock in my throat, a hair on my coat

The stranger at home, my darling

Like some kind of freak, my darling

Now I’m vulnerable, so sad and alone

But don’t cry for me, ’cause everyone knows

You reap what you sow, my darling

Yeah, yeah, yeah

[Chorus]

I can’t even look at you

Would you look at the space just next to your feet?

The wood is warping

The lines distorting

This house is on fire, woo!

Burning the tears right out my face

What the hell did we do?

Tell me we’ll make it through

[Post-Chorus]

‘Cause he made it easy, easy

Please don’t leave me, don’t leave me

[Bridge]

He made it easy, please don’t leave me

He made it easy, please don’t leave me

[Chorus]

I can’t even look at you

Would you look at the space just next to your feet?

The wood is warping

The lines distorting

This house is on fire, woo!

Burning the tears right out my face

What the hell did we do?

Tell me we’ll make it through

[Post-Chorus]

‘Cause he made it easy, easy

Please don’t leave me, no, don’t leave me

[Outro]

He made it easy

Please don’t leave me

He made it easy

Please don’t leave me