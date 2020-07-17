Gen-A Corgi From Japan Wins Our Hearts With Expressions

2020 has been pretty grim and we all have been needing a pick me up later. So I think we all know what we need to cope with the feelings of gloom and doom. Dogs. Especially one goofball from Japan. Meet Gen, the corgi from Japan. Gen stands out from other dogs. Mostly because of the whimsical faces he makes. This has earned the dog, 111K Instagram followers, and the title of one of the most expressive dogs on the Internet.

Gen’s parent said the corgi really enjoys being around people, whether it’s sleeping with his owners in the same bed or going out and meeting someone new. However, his life comes with its fair share of challenges too.

“Gen was born with hereditary chronic renal failure. It cannot be cured,” the dog’s owner said, adding that it’s the same condition people have. “This disease causes Gen to experience polyuria (urinating more than usual), polydipsia (being thirsty all the time), anemia, malaise, and high blood pressure. To make things even worse, Gen was also born with other convulsive seizures prostatic hyperplasia.”

The corgi has been a frequent clinic patient and will continue being one for the rest of his life. Currently, he’s on dialysis three times a week, gets 4 injections, and receives 6 types of medicine. “He also gets a blood test and echo test once a month,” his owner added. “His diet is a special one, centered around his renal failure. All his treats are additive-free and made in Japan.”

However, when it comes to his expressions, they’re genuine, and his owner attributes it to the dog having a happy life.

Don’t believe me, here are a few pictures to prove it.