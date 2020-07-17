Logic Announces Retirement With Release of Final Album, “No Pressure”

Logic leaves fans with shocking yet surprising news on his recent Thursday post.

The Maryland native rapper took to Instagram to announce his official music retirement and the release of his final upcoming album, “No pressure”, set to dropped on July 24.

The reason behind his retirement: becoming a father. In the post he thanks the fans for the decade of support, details the executive producer, No I.D and the cover art for the upcoming album.

Logic married Brittney Noell, an LA fashion designer back in July 2019, and the couple announced their pregnancy with a baby boy in August 2019.

His biggest hit to date, “1-800-273-8255”, was released in 2017 which featured Alessia Cara and Khalid. The song was named after the suicide prevention hotline and was created to promote the change of conversation about suicide from tragedy to hope.

The rapper first came into the music industry in 2010 with various mixtapes that lead up to the release of his first album, “Under Pressure” in 2014. The release of his final album, “No Pressure”, is a tribute to his first album that comes full circle.