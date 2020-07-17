In an effort to redeem his reputation, Nick Cannon has apologized over past comments regarding Anti-Semitism.

The 39-year-old television personality took to his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ to convey such assertions. In a conversation with fellow artist Professor Griff (known for his former post as ‘Public Enemy’ band member), a discourse concerning Jewish prejudice ensued. Cannon mentioned that black folk were the “true Hebrews” while alluding to other discriminatory conspiracy theories.

He further stated, “It’s never hate speech, you can’t be Anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people.”

Such remarks did not please Cannon’s employer, ViacomCBS – a media conglomerate known to actively condemn racial bias. In response, the company chose to terminate its relationship with the star – effective immediately.

In a proclamation issued on Tuesday, Viacom spoke out: “We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread Anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.”

As ViacomCBS remains parent company to MTV and VH1 – for which Cannon hosts improv comedy series Wild N’ Out, viewers will expect discontinuation of the program. Yet another detriment to Cannon’s diminishing career.

Following immense backlash and Cannon’s awareness of his judgment being received in poor taste, the host took to Twitter to issue a formal apology. He acknowledges his indiscretion by stating “First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin.”

He also declares his resolution to educate himself on subjects which he may have been ignorant of in the past.

Morning radio family. I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

Until then, I hold myself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because My intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences, So let’s embrace those as well as each other. We All Family!🙏🏾 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 13, 2020

While ViacomCBS has not publicly acknowledged Cannon’s apology, we are left to believe that there may be no revision to his employment at the company. Rather, Nick Cannon requests that the brand retract their decision and offer him their remorse, all whilst granting the star full ownership to Wild N’ Out – the series which he produced under the banner.