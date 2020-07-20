Benefits of Vaping CBD Oil

A lot of people these days, love to use vape pens or smoke weed. But what if there was a way to use CBD oil and relax without putting drops in your mouth. CBD oil vape pens have become extremely popular, especially with millennials and people who suffer from chronic pain, cancer, or mental health issues. Here are some of the benefits of smoking CBD oil.

Smoking cannabidiol (CBD) might not be the only way to consume this increasingly popular cannabis compound, but believe it or not, there’s reason to believe that it is one of the most effective ways to experience the benefits of this non-intoxicating cannabinoid.

The method of consumption plays a critical role in how long it will take to feel the effects of CBD. Inhalation is considered an effective method of delivery for CBD because of how quickly it’s absorbed in the body. When CBD is smoked or vaped, cannabinoids are sent directly to the lungs and are rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream and put into circulation throughout the body.

It reaches peak concentrations in plasma within 3 minutes of consumption.

A 2007 study states that CBD can be detected up to 72 hours after smoking. In another study, volunteers were given soft-gelatin capsules containing cannabis extract containing 2.5 milligrams of THC and 1.35 milligrams of CBD. The research team found that CBD was only detectable in the blood for up to 6 hours after ingestion.

While more research into the effectiveness of CBD consumption methods is needed, most evidence suggests that vaping or smoking CBD itself will not cause intoxicating side effects. The primary concern for users is getting unadulterated CBD and, for those who prefer smoking, the potential long term effects on the lungs.

An often-cited study in the Journal of the American Medical Association, published in 2017, found a disturbingly wide range of CBD concentrations when testing products purchased online. Of the products tested in the study, 26% contained less CBD than labeled, which could negate any potential positive clinical response, according to the study.

Some issues have to public attention with CBD vapes, but those problems may stem over poor regulation of the vaping market.

The Benefits of Smoking CBD

So, what does smoking CBD do? Are there benefits to this method in comparison to oral ingestion or topical application, for example?

For starters, smoking has been shown to increase bioavailability, which is the proportion of a drug when it enters the body’s circulatory system. When medications are administered in ways other than intravenously, the bioavailability rate naturally drops. This is due to incomplete absorption and what’s known as first-pass metabolism — when the concentration of a drug is reduced before it reaches the circulatory system.

Smoking CBD provides the user with a sense of calm and relaxing feelings, which allow the user to calm down after a panic attack or episode or even deal with pain. Too much can use fatigue, nausea or even irritability

Buy CBD Oil here