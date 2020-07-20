Are lockdown restrictions leaving you uncertain about what to do?

Lockdown has made us change many aspects of our lives including how we spend our time. There are ways to maximize this extra time so that you can be productive while also enjoying what you do.

Make a priority list

You may be familiar with to-do lists, but might not be with priority lists. These lists are different because they centralize your focus on the most important tasks you need to get done. By prioritizing what you need to get done first, you effectively manage your time so that you can immediately start working on the task.