Nicki Minaj Announces Pregnancy: Reveals Baby Bump

Nicki Minaj breaks the internet this morning with shocking news for the Barbz.

Minaj, 37, officially announced that she is expecting on Instagram Monday, showing off her baby bump with the caption, “Preggers”.

The newly-wed faults her baby body while expressing her excitement and appreciation for expecting her first child on Instagram.

Minaj married her husband Kenneth Petty back in October 2019 in surprising Instagram post celebrating the Mr. and Mrs. with her updated maiden name “Petty” as caption.

Some fans weren’t as shocked to hear the news due to the circulating pregnancy rumors that spark back in May from various tweets by Minaj.

During a Twitter Q&A session, Minaj mentions cravings and pregnancy symptoms of nausea and vomiting.

Absolutely. Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good. Been rlly having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapeños. Ordered Chkn nachos that didn’t come w/jalapeños. Who does that? Wow. https://t.co/8QuYvSanMz — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2020

Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo https://t.co/NLxdgw01fD — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2020

Minaj has always detailed her desire in becoming a mother, and what married life would look like for her family. Back in 2014, she interviewed with Complex explaining her fear of losing a personal life to work.

“If I’m done with my fifth album and I don’t have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother. … I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head”.

Congratulations to Nicki Minaj and the hubby!