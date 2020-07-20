Top 5 Best Meditation Pillows

Mediation Pillows are great for zen and relaxing your body, but the best meditation pillows are designed to better support your spine and will have the proper height and width needed to take any pressure off your hips and knees. Which shape you go with will depend on your personal preferences, but they will all be made from high-quality, natural materials. Bonus points if the filling is removable, so you can customize the level of firmness.

When Looking for a mediation pillow, you should pay attention to the filling material along with the shape of the pillow, in order to give you the best experience, no matter how long your session is. Finally, a zafu’s comfort can come down to its size, so pay attention to its diameter before purchasing. It should be big enough to fit most of your bottom, or at the very least, feel supportive under your hip joints.

Peace Yoga Meditation Pillow

This round meditation cushion has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon because it’s checking off all of the right boxes: it’s elegant, comfortable, and keeps you at the ideal height for sitting in the lotus position. And that level of support will be beneficial beyond your zen practice, too— a few users report that it works just as well for sitting at their coffee tables. Unzip the removable cotton cover and you’ll find a buckwheat hulls core is protected by an inner pouch making it easy to adjust the firmness. The cover is machine-washable, has a carrying handle, and is available in six colors, each stitched with its own mandala or geometric design.