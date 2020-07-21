Netflix New Releases, August 2020: What’s Coming & Going

We have had a crazy summer, but Netflix has been the most reliable friend through it all. Thank you, Netflix, for providing us with yet another month of new (fan-favorite) releases! And yet, we are sad to let go of some family-movie classics: bye-bye Back to the Future, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Quick, turn on the television, and get in a final viewing!

What’s Coming to Netflix in August

August 1

Killing Hasselhoff (2017)

My Perfect Landing (Season 1)

Power Players (Season 2)

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2019)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Super Monsters: The New Class (2020)

The Ottoman Lieutenant (2017)

Toradora! (Season 1)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2)

August 2

Pick of the Litter (2018)

August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (2020)

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020)

Mystery Lab (Season 1)

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (2020)

August 5

Anelka: Misunderstood (2020)

August 6

Nasha Natasha (2016)

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4)

The Rain (Season 3)

August 7

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run (2020)

High Seas/ Alta Mar (Season 3)

Selling Sunset (Season 3)

Sing On! Germany (Season 1)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (2020)

The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series)

Word Party Songs (Season 1)

Work It (2020)

August 10

The Big Show Show (Special Episode)

August 11

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (2020)

August 12

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

August 13

An Easy Girl/ Une fille facile (2020)

August 14

3% (Season 4)

Glow Up (Season 2)

Project Power (2020)

The Great Heist (Season 1)

August 15

Ojo’s in d’ House (Season 1)

Rita (Season 5)

Takki (Limited Series)

August 16

Les Misérables (2012)

Seventh Son (2014)

August 17

Drunk Parents (2017)

Glitch Techs (Season 2)

High Seas / Alta Mar (Season 3)

August 19

Crímenes de Familia (2020)

August 20

John Was Trying To Contact Aliens (2020)

August 21

Lucifer (Season 5 — Part 1)

The Sleepover (2020)

August 28

Unknown Originals (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix August 2020

August 1

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Black Heart — 1 Season (2014)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-lot (Season 1)

Casper (1995)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Chernobyl Diaries (2012)

Comedy Bang! Bang! (5 Seasons)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Godzilla (1998)

Guess Who (2005)

Hancock (2008)

Hitch (2005)

Hogie the Globehopper (Season 1)

Jarhead (2005)

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2014)

Jarhead 3: The Siege (2016)

Open Season (2006)

QB1: Beyond the Lights (Season 1)

Ramayan (Season 1)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Romeo Must Die (2000)

Salt (2010)

Scary Movie 2 (2001)

Searching for Sugar Man (2012)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Stuart Little (1999)

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The Interview (2014)

The Pianist (2002)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Twister (1996)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Vroomiz (Season 1)

August 2

Skins (7 Seasons)

August 4

Dino Hunt (Season 1)

Paranormal Survivor (Season 1)

August 5

Enemigo íntimo (Season 1)

Ever After Hiigh (5 Season) — potentially renewed

August 13

Jim Henson’s Splash and Bubbles (Season 1)

August 15

Buddha (Season 1)

Classic Legends with Javed Akhtar (Season 1)

Happy watching!