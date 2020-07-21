Netflix’s ‘Cursed’ Series: Meet The Cast & Details

Netflix is on a roll these days. Their newest original series ‘Cursed’ is a fantasy drama series based on the illustrated novel of the same name. The show has been described as a re-imagined Arthurian legend about a girl who is destined to become the mythical enchantress titled the ‘Lady of The Lady’. The series will be available to stream on Netflix on July 17. Check out the trailer and the cast of the series below!

Katherine Langford

Katherine Langford is most notably known for her role as Hannah Baker in the critically-acclaimed Netflix series ’13 Reasons Why‘. A role that led the actress to even be nominated for a Golden Globe award. Since then she has also had supporting roles in the films ‘Love, Simon‘ as well as ‘Knives Out’. Langford is also a very big music buff and has been working on her own music. She has most recently recorded an original song for the ‘Cursed’ series.

Daniel Sharman

Daniel Sharman has starred in a number of shows over the years including ‘Teen Wolf’, ‘The Originals’, ‘Fear Of The Walking Dead’, and ‘Medici’. Sharman has always been fond of acting and even auditioned for the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts when he was only 9 years old. The actor also got his bachelor’s degree in acting from the prestigious dramatic arts school, LAMDA.

Gustaf Skarsgard

Gustaf Skarsgard is a Swedish actor known for his roles in series ‘Vikings’ and ‘Westworld’. He has also filmed a handful of Swedish films. Skarsgard comes from a family of performers. His father and all three of his brothers are also actors.

Devon Terrell

Devon Terrell is an actor most notably known for his performance of young Barrack Obama in the biographical movie ‘Barry’. The Australian-American actor has also starred in the Shakespeare-inspired movie ‘Ophelia’, and in the movie ‘The Professor’ alongside Johnny Depp.

Lily Newark

Lily Newark has been featured in shows such as ‘Temple’ and ‘Sex Education’. As a child, she took part in the National Youth Theatre where she helped make costumes for the cast. Newark has also spent time modeling for various fashion magazines as well as prestigious brands like Chanel.

Emily Coates

Actress Emily Coates has previously appeared in British tv shows such as ‘Flack’, ‘Ladhood’, and ‘Ackley Bridge’. This series will be the first time the actress has worked on a streaming platform series.