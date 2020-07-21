Princess Beatrice’s Wedding: Details On Royal Dress

Congratulations are in order for the British Royal Family! This past weekend, the Queen’s Granddaughter Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a hushed and stylish private ceremony. They had originally planned for a public May wedding but had to postpone because of the corona virus pandemic. Being related to the Queen certainly has its perks, as the bride’s look shined with tradition and elegance. In the ultimate 2020 power move, Beatrice chose to take the “something borrowed” phrase literally by upcycling one of her grandmother’s classic dresses and getting to wear the same tiara that the Queen wore on her wedding day over 70 years ago.

The vintage dress designed by Norman Hartnell dates back to the early 60s when the Queen wore it on several occasions, including the premiere of the movie Lawrence of Arabia and the opening of Parliament in 1966. Ivory and encrusted with diamenté in an orderly checkered pattern, Beatrice altered the dress to have short taffeta sleeves as a jest to her mother Sarah Ferguson’s wedding dress, which also had enlarged short sleeves albeit in sheer 80s style and similar embellished embroidery. The tailors also slightly shortened the dress and did away with any underskirts to make the dress look more contemporary and less voluminous. Given the small ceremony’s privateness and size, the personal odes and touches to Beatrice’s look were touching. Royal enthusiasts can delight over the historical aspects of the released photos while others can really appreciate the effect and value of vintage and upcycled clothing, a hot topic today in fashion and sustainability.

Beatrice’s tiara, lent to her by the Queen, symbolizes the connection of royal generations since the same tiara was loaned to Elizabeth for her wedding by her grandmother Queen Mary. Made in 1919 for Queen Mary, Garrard and Co. create the diamond fringe tiara from a necklace gifted to Mary by none other than Queen Victoria. Flash forward to present day, and Princess Beatrice looks absolutely beaming in the silver crown next to her new husband, the Italian real estate broker. All of the special wardrobe touches to Beatrice’s bridal look perfectly complimented the beautiful pale pink floral arrangements around the Windsor chapel door.

Close family, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, attended the ceremony in Windsor, in the same place where Prince Harry and Megan Markle married just over two years ago. Tributes online and on Instagram poured in after photos from the wedding became available on Saturday. Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie congratulated the couple, marking almost a year since the younger of the two royal sisters got married.