4 Ways To Naturally Whiten Teeth

Take care of your teeth because one of the first things people notice is your smile. Over time discoloration can occur from foods and drinks that can cause stains, tobacco, poor dental hygiene, certain medicines, diseases, injury to teeth, or too much fluoride. You don’t want to smile and show off yellow teeth, so here are some ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home.

Brush Your Teeth

Brushing your teeth should not have to be said, but the most important rule is to brush your teeth daily. You should be brushing at least twice a day and incorporate flossing. You can also purchase toothpaste that promotes teeth whitening and use mouth wash.