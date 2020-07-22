Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Will Tackle The Pandemic

If anybody can find a vaccine for COVID-19, it’s Meredith Grey. Production of Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 has not yet started, but ideas are in the works — the Grey-Sloan Memorial Team will tackle the coronavirus pandemic. We can only guess that this season will highlight just how bad the pandemic is for healthcare workers on the frontlines. ABC’s hit medical drama will depict the pains and struggles of the coronavirus — for everybody involved.

Krista Vernoff, Grey’s executive producer, revealed the show’s plans during the Academy’s “Quaranstreaming: Comfort TV That Keeps Us Going”.

She said, “There’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes.” I agree — and I can’t wait to watch it! Grey’s Anatomy might allow us to analyze the effects of the pandemic without experiencing (even more) pain ourselves — this degree of separation will be both important and poignant.

In preparation for each upcoming season, Grey’s Anatomy writers typically meet with real-life doctors to hear their stories. This year (obviously) all stories revolved around the coronavirus pandemic — and were more emotional than ever before.

“This year, it has felt more like therapy. The doctors come in and we’re the first people they’re talking to about these types of experiences they’re having. They are literally shaking and trying not to cry, they’re pale, and they’re talking about it as a war — a war they were not trained for. And that’s been one of our big conversations about Owen, is that he’s actually trained for this in a way that most of the other doctors aren’t,” said Vernoff about the interviews.

But, in a typical Grey’s fashion, the challenge will be to “keep alive humor and romance while we tell these really painful stories.”

The pandemic forced the show’s production to end in March, ending season 16 a few episodes early. We can only hope for more closure this upcoming season!