Kanye West Late Twitter Rant: Divorcing Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has yet again shocked the world with his choice of words.

In a series of tweets late Tuesday night, Kanye revealed that he’s been “trying to get a divorce” from Kim Kardashian since 2015. In the now deleted tweet, he claims Kim cheated on him with Meek Mill at the Warldolf hotel working for “police reform”.

West claims in the tweets that Kim and mother in law Kris tried to 51/50 him ( a code that places people who might be a danger to themselves into involuntary hold.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” he tweeted.

West’s bizarre tweets are only follow up to his heavily criticized first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday. His controversial comments regarding Harriet Tubman sparked large conversation online.

Only hours after his tweet and delete spree, West promotes his new album, DONDA, to drop Friday. On Twitter he previews the upcoming track list.

DONDA coming this Friday pic.twitter.com/HGibF3PHYf — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to address her husbands comments and ask the public for compassion as she publicly confirms his Bipolar Disorder.

“Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health”, said Kim in her lengthy Instagram post.